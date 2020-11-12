Head to Head Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) versus NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smartsheet and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 6 8 0 2.57 NICE 1 3 6 0 2.50

Smartsheet currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. NICE has a consensus target price of $228.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than NICE.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67% NICE 12.21% 12.82% 8.04%

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 23.73 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -65.00 NICE $1.57 billion 9.75 $185.90 million $4.35 56.55

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

