Head to Head Review: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) vs. First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.36% N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08%

This table compares FFW and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.90 million 2.01 $5.01 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.89 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FFW and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats FFW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. The company also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as digital banking services. As of August 18, 2020, it operated through its main office in Wabash; and five banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

