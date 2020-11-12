Head to Head Contrast: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Daxor (NYSE:DXR)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Daxor (NYSE:DXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SI-BONE and Daxor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Daxor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Daxor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $67.30 million 11.12 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -14.92 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -68.27% -51.27% -32.29% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SI-BONE beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. Daxor Corporation has a cooperative research and development agreement with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences for researching the effectiveness of BVA-100 diagnostic test on quantifying circulatory blood volume in the context of traumatic injury. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

