Head-To-Head Contrast: Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) versus CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) and Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Lion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 1.31% 7.29% 1.20% Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11%

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Lion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $14.50 million 1.70 $220,000.00 N/A N/A Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69

Lion has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CreditRiskMonitor.com and Lion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion beats CreditRiskMonitor.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc., and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It also provides Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, which include fat and oil, and carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for rubber and construction, etc.; pet supplies, including sanitary products and pet oral, body, laundry, and room care products; and gift and special order products. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

