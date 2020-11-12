Head-To-Head Analysis: Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78%

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Otter Tail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.92 $86.85 million $2.17 19.86

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Commerce Energy Group and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00

Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Otter Tail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -11.44, meaning that its stock price is 1,244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Commerce Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

