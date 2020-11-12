HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $243,427.50 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $243,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,999 shares in the company, valued at $976,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

