Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.