Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $147.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

