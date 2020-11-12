Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.