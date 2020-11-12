Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $129.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

