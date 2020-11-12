Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $74,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,561 shares of company stock worth $2,362,888. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.