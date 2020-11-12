Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $74,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,060,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 423,808 shares during the period.

NYSE:FND opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

