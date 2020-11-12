Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $69,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

AN opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

