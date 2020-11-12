Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 435 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Shares of AON stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

