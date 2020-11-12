Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,348 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NYSE ELY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.