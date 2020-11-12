Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,560.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,490.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

