Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $235.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

