Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $531,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $267.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $914,198.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,556 shares of company stock worth $8,324,715. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

