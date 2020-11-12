Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,214 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.