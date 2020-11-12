Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $91,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $140.56 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

