Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4,179.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

