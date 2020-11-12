Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 945 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

