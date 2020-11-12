Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $96,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4,311.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $207.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.58.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
