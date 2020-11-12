Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $94,000 Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,949 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.