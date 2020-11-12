Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $422.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $429.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.