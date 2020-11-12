Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $83,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 311.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.56 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $395.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

