Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $67,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock worth $498,887,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

