Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $83,719,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $577,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $4,980,310. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

