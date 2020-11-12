Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after buying an additional 173,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.