Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 649.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

