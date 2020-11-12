Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $99,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

