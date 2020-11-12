Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 77.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,877 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 205,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

TROW opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

