Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $933,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.