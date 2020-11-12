Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 235.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after buying an additional 259,764 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 650,209 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

