Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $72,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,470 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,075 shares of company stock worth $4,248,789. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

