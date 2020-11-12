Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

