Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $63,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,439,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,353,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,007,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

