Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

