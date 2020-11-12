Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

EQR stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

