Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $127.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

