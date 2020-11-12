Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 2,893 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $5,650,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Avantor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $274,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $16,948,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $5,589,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,149,897 shares of company stock worth $1,696,645,076 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Avantor stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

