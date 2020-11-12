Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 171 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

