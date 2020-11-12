Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 94 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $828.17.

NYSE SAM opened at $958.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $959.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

