Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 806 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,524,851 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

