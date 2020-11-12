Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,109 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

