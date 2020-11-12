Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,592,283. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

