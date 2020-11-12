GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $39.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

