GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000.

CFA opened at $58.93 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

