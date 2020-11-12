GWM Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

