GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $717,392.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,679 shares of company stock valued at $68,661,987 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.